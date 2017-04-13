Coastal Security exercise to be held in Goa next week

'Sagar Kavach', a comprehensive Coastal Security exercise will be held in Goa on April 20 and 21 to test the preparedness of various agencies and stakeholders along the state's coastline.

This exercise involving all the concerned agencies is being conducted under the aegis of Government of Goa since 2009," a government press release said.

Several agencies like Indian Coast Guard, Indian Navy, Goa Police besides Goa Coastal Security Intelligence Agencies, Mormugao Port Trust (MPT), Ports Administration Department, CISF and Customs will be taking part in the exercise.

Last year, the exercise was conducted in November.

The objective of this exercise is to provide seamless seaward cover along the Goa Coast jointly by all security agencies from coastal belt area line to the limit of territorial water that is twelve nautical miles, it said.

"The exercise will also assess the effectiveness of coastal fishing community in serving as "eye and ears" for early warning of sea-ward threat. This time the service of Drishti lifeguards, present on beaches of Goa, will also be utilised for the purpose," the release said.

The Coastal Security exercise is being supervised by the Chief Secretary and is conducted and coordinated by Indian Coast Guard, District Headquarters at Goa.

"In the exercise, intelligence and infiltration will be induced and the alertness and preparedness of all the stakeholders including people of Goa will be tested. This exercise provides all stakeholders and opportunity to fine tune standard operating procedure and test new operation concepts for coastal security," it added.

