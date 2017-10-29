CM Vasundhara Raje pays more than respect for cows

CM Vasundhara Raje assured development of the shelter as an ideal rehabilitation center for them.

This Saturday, the Rajasthan chief minister offered more than just respect for cows on Gopashthmi. Following her vsit to the Hingonia cow shelter at the outskirts of Jaipur where she offered grass and jaggery to cows, CM Vasundhara Raje assured development of the shelter as an ideal rehabilitation center for them.

She also announced an additional Rs 10 crore grant for developing facilities at the center. "Servitude towards cows is imbibed in sentiments and faith of our culture; it's a collective responsibility of the society to work for their conservation. Our efforts in the directions are yielding expected results at Hingonia," she said.

The Hingonia cow shelter of Jaipur Municipal Corporation has previously caused embarrassment for the government after hundreds of the bovine animals at the shelter died due to mismanagement. It was a year ago that management of the center was handed to the Akshaya Patra Foundation.

On Saturday, the municipal corporation also signed an MoU for its management with "Shri Krishna Balram Sewa Trust", a special purpose non-government organisation constituted for management of the cow shelter. The trust will be responsible for rehabilitation of cows at the center for the next 19 years.

JMC Commissioner Ravi Jain and trustee of the trust, R Govinddas Prabhuji exchanged MoU documents. Prabhuji said that the results achieved during the past year had been motivating. Milk production has increased from 150 litres to 2,400 litres per day. There has also been remarkable breakthrough in reduction of the death rate of cows.

Other public representatives at the event included Agriculture Minister Prabhu Lal Saini, Industries Minister Rajpal Singh Shekhawat, UDH Minister Srichand Kripalani and Mayor Ashok Lahoti.

Key MoU features