CM Vasundhara Raje designs a surgical facelift for Rajasthan

It’s visible now. The contours of Rajasthan are changing. Chief minister Vasundhara Raje is envisaging a state with meaningful engagement of all 36 communities. For that, she is reaching out to them through her schemes and policies. Her major thrust is on skilling youth to groom employable new generation. No wonders, Rajasthan has been receiving national award for skill development for the last three years.

With her new-found enthusiasm after Dholpur by-election victory, Raje looks more confident in taking political decisions also. Recently, she decided to up OBC quota from 21% to 26% to accommodate Gurjars. It needed a strong political will to settle Gurjar reservation issue which has been hanging fire since the last 10 years.

Raje has also shown strong administrative skills by mobilising bureaucracy in a productive manner. She has kept the morale of officers high by ensuring timely promotions. While Raje rewarded a few IAS officers by advancing their promotions to post of principal secretary, she filled up long pending vacancies of IPS and IAS posts through elevating a record number of RAS and RPS officers.

Raje knows that there has to been a balance between industrialisation, agriculture and rural development for overall growth of the state. While Raje clocked a record number of investment MoUs worth over Rs 3 lakh crore at investors summit - Resurgent Rajasthan. She ensured propagation of latest agri technology among the farmers through GRAM - a series of Global Agritech meet at every divisional headquarter.

Raje’s dream project Mukhyamantri Jal Swavalamban has caught the fancy of all and sundry in the country. She has succeeded in motivating corporates for contributing to the cause of water conservation - a must for desert state. Even PM Narendra Modi has praised Raje’s innovation.

Acknowledging the path-breaking initiatives of Raje, Modi is likely to roll out 9500 road projects including national highways, state roads and rural roads under PMGSY and the state flagship programmes when he visits Udaipur on August 29. It will be a record of sorts which will further propel developmental activities in the state.