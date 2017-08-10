CM Raje condoles Sanwarlal Jat’s demise, funeral today at Ajmer

Sanwarlal Jat, former Union minister and MP from Ajmer died at AIIMS Delhi on Wednesday morning. The 62-year-old former minister had collapsed at the state BJP office on July 22 during a meeting with Amit Shah. He was rushed to SMS hospital and later shifted to AIIMS. He breathed his last at 6.15 am. A senior leader of the dominant Jat community, Sanwarlal was a five-time MLA and was close to chief minister Vasundhara Raje. He had been the PHED minister during Raje’s first tenure as chief minister.

Jat contested Parliamentary elections for the first time in 2014 and defeated state Congress president Sachin Pilot who was defending his seat.

He had continued to be a minister in the Vasundhara cabinet even after being elected MP, which had caused political controversy.

Jat was been inducted in the Modi cabinet but was dropped during the reshuffle. Sources say it was due to his failing health. He was made the chairman of the state Kisan Aayog after that.

Condolences poured in from all political parties after the news of Jat’s death. The prime minister tweeted his condolences saying “Anguished by the demise of MP and former Union Minister Shri Sanwar Lal Jat. This is a big loss for the BJP & the nation. My condolences,” Vasundhara Raje termed his death as an “irreparable personal loss” and said that his contribution towards the development of the state would always be remembered”.

Sanwarlal’s body reached Jaipur on late Wednesday evening and was taken to the state party office. Chief minister Raje, ministers and party functionaries paid their respects to the departed leader. Sanwarlal will be cremated on Thursday at his native Gopalpura in Ajmer. His body will be taken to Ajmer by road. Jat had been active in politics since his student days. He started working in Ajmer dairy as a supervisor in 1977. He later became a government college lecturer.

Journey of the farmer leader

He contested his first assembly election in 1990 on a Janta Dal ticket from Bhinai in Ajmer. He was minister of state in the Bhairon Singh Shekhawat government.