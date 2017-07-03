CM nullifies proposed amendments in CNT and SNT Act

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das today nullified the proposed amendments in section 21 of Chottanagpur Tenancy Act (CNT) and section 13 of the Santhal Pargana Tenancy Act (SNT).

The chief minister announced this after the Tribal Advisory Council (TAC) meeting, which was chaired by him here, according to an official release.

Stating that the state government desired to move forward with the cooperation of everyone, Das said political parties and social organisations could give their suggestions openly and the government would welcome all suggestions.

The chief minister announced that the next meeting of the TAC would be held on August 3.

Das said that several political and social organisations had given their suggestions on the proposed amendments before Governor, Droupadi Murmu, and the governor has sent those suggestions to the government so that the amendments could be made even better.

After learning about the points raised by the governor and views of social organizations, Das said he had discussed with representatives of political and social organisations, ministerial colleagues, BJP s MPs and MLAs and BJP leaders, leaders of the allies of the government and MLAs.

After getting suggestions and views of everyone, it was decided to nullfy the amendment proposals in section 21 of CNT and section 13 of SNT.

Discussions would be held on two more amendment proposals on the August 3 TAC meeting, Das added.

In the meeting, the chief minister said serving the people of the state was above all. There would not be any discrimination with ST/SC and backward castes and their interest would be top most, he added.

He said that during the last TAC meeting it was decided that higher education loan would be given to ST/SC/backward section students and for this the government created Rs 50 crore Education Guarantee Fund, which would make the state first in the country for having such funds.

Giving housing loan to ST/SC was also pondered over in the meeting, Das said and referred to a Tripura High Court judgement. The state government would urge the Centre for amendment in the Sarfaesi Act that if anybody from the ST could not repay the loan the state government would take back the mortgaged land and thereafter it would be given only to an ST person.

The chief minister informed the members of TAC that teachers knowing the local language are being posted, the release said.

Besides the chief minister, Welfare minister Louis Marandi, Rural Development minister Neel Kanth Singh Munda, Land and Revenue minister Amar Bauri were present in the meeting.

Also present were TAC members Bimla Pradhan, Menka Sardar, Harekrishna Singh, Laxman Tudu, Shiv Shankar Oraon, Tala Marandi, Ramkumar Pahan, Sukhdev Bhagat, J B Tubid, Hemlal Murmu, Ratan Tirkey and others, the release added.

