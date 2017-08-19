CM brings Hadauti closer to Jaipur

It was a long cherished dream come true for the residents of Kota when the first commercial flight between Kota and Jaipur was flagged off by chief minister Vasundhara Raje from Kota airport on Friday. Kota, the education and industry hub had long been demanding air connectivity to make it easily accessible.

During her half day visit to the city Raje enthusiastically took part in several programmes and inaugurated prestigious services. She addressed the concluding session of the two day IT fest DIGIFEST 2017 and gave away trophies to the outstanding performers. She also inaugurated the Abhay Command Centre and flagged off the woman patrol squad. Raje handed over digital Bhamashah cards and scooties to beneficeries during her visit.

Speaking on the occasion, a visibly satisfied Raje said, “‘Rajasthan is the first state in the country where the state government has initiated intra state airline services. The state government’s scheme for air connectivity among the bigger cities of the state would help boost up tourism, industrial growth and would help achieve new dimensions of success in education and medical and health sectors.” Raje further said that “The air connectivity in Kota would also largely help the students and their parents who rush to Kota for coaching from all parts of the country. The local leaders had been demanding for air connectivity from Kota and reminding me of the same whenever they would meet. Now their demand has been fulfilled.”

Air service between Kota and Jaipur would be provided by Supreme Airlines. A nine seater aircraft would fly six days a week from Monday to Saturday from Kota at 3 pm. The ticket for the journey has been priced at Rs. 2499 for adults and Rs 500 for children.

On this occasion, Raje informed said that the intra state air facilities that have been operational in the state between Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur and Bikaner have been very successful. As many as 10000 passengers have made use of the facility over the last ten months.

“The increasing air traffic is prompting the bigger airline companies to make an expression of interest in expansion of services in the state. Cities of the state like Sawai Madhopur, Kishangarh, Sriganganagar and Jaisalmer would soon have air connectivity with Jaipur and other cities of the state. We are also considering connecting Bhilwara to air services” Raje said.

Raje participated in the concluding session of two day IT Digifest-2017 and gave away trophies to outstanding performers. Addressing the youthful gathering, the CM expressed belief in the young generation, “The energy and skill of the generation ‘Y’ is capable of taking the state and the nation to the zenith of success on the globe. We all have strong trust in the abilities of this young generation,” said Raje.

“The state government and startup companies now need to collaborate and work as partners to speed up the pace of development and progress,” she said. She also informed that the process of setting up the first Bhamasha techno hub in the state is underway at Jaipur.

An Abhay Command centre for smart policing was inugurated at the Hemu Kalani Bhawan. This is the second of its kind in the state and the first in Kota division. The first centre was inaugurated in Jaipur in the month of March this year.

Raje said the unique smart initiative in the form of the Abhay Command Centre would help in smart policing, control of crime, traffic management and controlling law and order. She also flagged off 29 strong rider scooter policewoman squad. The squad is aimed at providing support and help to women in public places.

Taking the favoured flagship programme a step further, the CM also handed over digital Bhamashah cards beneficiaries Rahana Bano and Rajesh Goud.

The CM also gave away 45 scooties to schoolgirls from the ST community who had scored more than 65percent in class 10 and 12. Raje encouraged them to excel in life and stressed in the importance of education.