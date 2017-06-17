Clash in UP village over fight between children, some persons

A clash broke out between two groups due to a fight between children over some minor issue in Jhabrin village here today, police said.

"The fight between children was settled, but in the afternoon the two groups had an argument over it," SSP Prabal Pratap Singh said.

The groups allegedly pelted stones at each other due to which many were injured. They also fired in the air, he said.

After getting information, Deoband police reached the spot to calm the situation and arrested a few persons.

They also took the injured to the primary health centre for first aid.

