Civilian injured in firing between security forces, militants

A civilian was tonight injured in an exchange of fire between security forces and militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said.

"As reported by security forces, terrorists fired upon their patrolling party near Firdousabad in Drabgam area of Pulwama which was retaliated.

"In this incident one civilian, Altaf Ahmad Zargar, was injured," a police spokesman said here.

Zargar has been referred to Srinagar for specialized treatment and his condition is stated to be stable so far, the spokesman said.

However, the family and local residents alleged that the man was shot at by Army personnel without any provocation.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)