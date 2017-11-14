Civic polls: Adityanath kicks off campaign from Ayodhya, says Hindutva and development synonymous

Civic polls will be held in three phases, and BJP is trying its best to ride high on its performance in the last Assembly election.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Ministerf Yogi Adityanath said that Lord Ram is the faith of India and no work is possible without paying obeisance to him and seeking his blessings.

Before leaving for Ayodhya to kick off BJP’s poll campaign for local bodies elections, the Chief Minister took a dig at the opposition parties for condemning his move to choose Ayodhya for launching BJP poll campaign.

The Samajwadi Partu has alleged that Yogi Adityanath is playing religion card to woo voters. “We have no objections of Chief Minister launching campaign from anywhere but we do oppose any move to divide and woo voters on religious lines,” alleged Rajendra Chowdhary, SP Spokesperson.

“The opposition parties have no issues. They have already surrendered even before the polls are held. In the last 15 years of their rule, they only looted and did nothing for the state,” he counter-attacked.

He also ridiculed Akhilesh Yadav for announcing to install statue of Duryodhan along with Lord Krishna at Saifai in Etawah. “It’s good that AKhilesh too took a religious recourse to install a statue of Lord Krishna in Saifai after we planned to install a 100 feet statue of Lord Ram at Ayodhya. But by announcing to install a statue of Duryodhan also at the same place he has exposed his mentality,” said Yogi Adityanath.

Yogi Adityanth said that Hindutva and development are synonym to each other and those opposing it are anti-national. “We celebrated Treta Yuga Diwali in Ayodhya, now we will celebrate Holi in Mathura-Vrindavan with same religious fervour,” said he.

The Chief Minister also lauded the effort of Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravishanker’s efforts to mediate in resolving the land dispute issue in Ayodhya out of court. “His efforts to hold talks with all parties involved in the dispute should be lauded by one and all,” he added.

The Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravishankar is visiting Ayodhya on November 16 to hold parleys with litigants from both sides to work out an out of court settlement of Ayodhya imbroglio.

Launching BJP poll campaign for local bodies from Ayodhya amid ‘Jai Sri Ram’ slogans, the Chief Minister said Ayodhhya holds an important place in the country and millions of Hindus across India and abroad. “Ayodhya will be electing a mayor for the first time in its history, I appeal all residents of Ayodhya and Faizabad to elect the BJP mayor for bringing the temple town on the world map,” he appealed.

The Chief Minister promised 24 power supply to Ayodhya. “SP and BSP leaders are electrocuted whenever I make a visit to Ayodhya. They neglected Ayodhya during their regimes. Time has come to teach them a lesson,” he said.

Since the local body polls are being viewed as referendum on performance of Yogi Adityanath’s eight-month rule, the BJP is leaving nothing to chances in its effort to repeat its 2017 Assembly poll landslide win. It has already released a 27-point ‘Sankalp Patra’ promising free wi-fi, free water connection and ATMs and clean and greener cities and towns. The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also making a whirlwind tour of the state holding as many as 40 rallies in different parts to ensure BJP’s win the in the three-phased polls, beginning November 22.