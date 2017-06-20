Circular linking land records with Aadhaar is fake: Govt

The central government on Monday clarified that a circular attributed to the Cabinet Secretariat — which proposed linking Aadhar with land records since 1950 — was "fake" and called it a "mischievous'' attempt.

A police complaint has been filed and the matter is being investigated, the Principal Director General of Media and Communication Frank Noronha, who is also the Chief Spokesperson of the Government of India, said on Twitter. The Centre took note of the matter after the fake circular was widely circulated on social media.

The circular, dated June 15, had claimed that the central government has asked all states and Union Territories to complete by August 14 the digitisation of land records, mutation records, and sale and purchase records since 1950 of immovable property, including land.

The circular went on to add that the properties that are not liked to Aadhaar numbers will be considered for appropriate action under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Amended Act, 2016.

The chief secretaries and additional chief secretaries of states and Union Territories, including the National Capital Region, have been asked to submit their suggestions to the Prime Minister's Office.

