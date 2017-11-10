Churning in separatist camp as Pakistan premier rejects 'Independent Kashmir' option

When Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) was formed by three separatist leaders –Pro Pakistan Hurriyat hawk Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Moderate leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and pro Independence Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Mohammad Yasin Malik – it was considered as mélange of three ideologies that ruffled many in the security and political establishment.

A year on, a new churning is on in the JRL with Pro Pakistan leaders batting for Pakistan like never before drowning the pro-Independence voice in a din. Thanks to Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for reigniting the ideological fire in the separatist camp.

Abbasi pressed the raw nerve of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) and other voices wanting united Jammu and Kashmir including the part under the occupation of Pakistan and China to be a “free country” when he rejected the 'idea of Independent Kashmir' saying it was not based on 'reality'.

JKLF was quick to dismiss the remarks of Pakistan premier by issuing a terse statement advising Abbasi to stop issuing controversial statements that may cause confusion in rank and file of Kashmiris and instead urged him to highlight the "miseries of Kashmiri people" across the globe.

If it was not enough, Pro-Independence JKLF (H) Chairman Javaid Ahmad Mir too jumped onto the bandwagon saying the people of Kashmir have rendered sacrifices for the "independence" of Kashmir.

“The bilateral dialogue process regarding the Kashmir issue between India and Pakistan till date has yielded no results. JKLF is a firm belief that the resolution of the Kashmir issue lies in the Independent Kashmir and we will continue to represent the people of Kashmir on these lines”, said Mir.

Even before the dust could settle down, Hurriyat hawk again stirred the hornet's nest saying the Jammu and Kashmir was “naturally a part of Pakistan” and two nation theory propounded by Pakistani founders was being proved each day. “Two-nation theory is as much as a reality as it was in 1947”, said Geelani.

Observers say the cracks within the separatist camp have started to widen and the undercurrent of despondency have started to show up.