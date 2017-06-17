Church questions use of Goan soil for divisive conventions

The Goa Church has questioned BJP-led state government's absolute silence over increasing use of Goan soil for social and religious conventions which propagate divisive, anti-national and terrorist ideologies.

"We question the absolute silence of the Government of Goa over the increasing use of Goan soil for social and religious conventions which propagate divisive, anti-national and terrorist ideologies," Fr Savio Fernandes, executive secretary of Council for Social Justice and Peace, a wing of Goa Church, said in a statement today.

The statement is issued in the backdrop of the just concluded All India Hindu Convention which passed several resolutions including India be declared a Hindu Nation.

"The emboldened rantings from some of the religious leaders and politicians to foist a theocratic state are an open rejection of the secular and democratic ideals of the Constitution of India.

"The advice given to people of a particular faith to store arms in their houses is tantamount to a call to violence and terrorism," the statement said.

Fernandes said "the people of Goa need to know the mind of the government about how such divisive, discriminatory and violent statements as pointed out above are different from the slogans of 'Azaadi' and sympathy to the Jammu and Kashmir or naxalite issue, in which students and social activists are hauled up and even jailed for sedition and anti-national activity."

"The Goa government owes a response to its people in the background of the nationwide growing insecurity and anguish among citizens," he said.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)