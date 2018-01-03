China offers balm to 'partner' Pak

A day after US President Donald Trump announced his decision to stop all military aid to Pakistan, saying his country had "foolishly" handed Pakistan more than $33 billion in aid over the last 15 years while getting nothing in return, China Tuesday came out in support of Pakistan.

China asserted that the world community should acknowledge its ally's "outstanding contribution" to counter terrorism.

Meanwhile, reports suggested that enraged with Trump's threat, Islamabad summoned the US ambassador to Pakistan Paul H Alling to discuss the issue.

Trump's remarks came days after the reports in the US media, which said the US government is considering withholding $225 million in aid to Pakistan, reflecting its dissatisfaction with Islamabad's reluctance in the war against terrorism.

Incidentally, President Trump had castigated Pakistan by saying, "They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!"

"The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools," he said on twitter.

However, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang today praised Pakistan's counter-terrorism record. "Pakistan has made enormous efforts and sacrifices for the fight against terrorism and has made very outstanding contribution to the global cause of counter terrorism. The international community should acknowledge that," Shuang said.

Shuang said China is glad to see Pakistan engaging in international cooperation, including counter terrorism, on the basis of mutual respect so as to contribute to regional peace and stability.

"China and Pakistan are all-weather partners. We stand ready to promote and deepen our all-round cooperation so as to bring benefits to the two sides," Geng said.

China's defence of Pakistan has not come as surprise to the Indian security establishment, with observers pointing to China's heavy investments in Pakistan as part of the USD 50 billion China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) over which India has raised objections as it passes through Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

In fact, at the first-ever trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of China, Pakistan and Afghanistan last week, Beijing had announced plans to extend the CPEC to Afghanistan which shares close ties with India.

Afghanistan has also repeatedly accused Pakistan of sheltering Taliban militants, leading to a long running spat between the two countries. China is seeking to mediate between the two neighbours through the trilateral mechanism.

Analysts in China claim US could be trying to mount pressure on Pakistan as it has firmed up an alliance with Beijing by allowing heavy Chinese investments in the strategic CPEC corridor providing China access to the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean.

Today, asked whether Trump's criticism would affect China's efforts to bring peace between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Geng said "We believe as neighbours China, Pakistan and Afghanistan are closely linked not only geographically but also in terms of common interests. It is natural for us to enhance communication and exchanges".

He said during the December 26 trilateral meet, the three countries "reached a lot of consensus" on cooperation.