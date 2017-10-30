China likely to again block move to list Masood Azhar as global terrorist

China today hinted at no change in its policy of blocking efforts to list JeM chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist during the second tenure of President Xi Jinping, as Beijing continued to harp on its familiar stand that there was no consensus among UN Security Council members.

A veto-wielding permanent member of the Security Council, China has repeatedly blocked India's move to put a ban on the Jaish-e-Mohammed chief under the Al-Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the Council. JeM has already been in its banned list. China had in August extended by three months its technical hold on the the US, France and UK-backed proposal to list Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN after having blocked the move in February this year at the United Nations.

"We have made our position clear many times from this podium. The relevant resolutions of Security Council have clear stipulations as to the mandate of 1267 Committee and also clear stipulations when it comes to the listing of relevant organisations and individuals," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told a media briefing here. Replying to questions whether China will block the ban on Azhar again when the 1267 Committee of the UNSC takes up the issue on Thursday, Hua said "as for listing application by the relevant country, there are disagreements".

China's latest hold is due to lapse on Thursday. India has identified Azhar as the mastermind of the Pathankot terror attack on January 2, 2016. It has also blamed his brother Rauf and five others for carrying out the attack in which seven Indian soldiers were killed. Hua's remarks indicate that China will continue its policy to block moves by India and other countries led by US to list Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN during the second term of President Xi.

Hua said that China had put a technical hold to allow for more time for more parties to deliberate on this matter. "To our regret the committee is so far yet to reach consensus," she said. China in the past had asked India to discuss the issue directly with Pakistan in order to reach an understanding. In the last two years, China has stonewalled efforts by India and then later by the US, the UK and France to declare Azhar as a global terrorist, stating that there was no consensus on the issue.

She also put up all familiar defence of Pakistan, shielding it against criticism for sheltering terror groups. "You mentioned Pakistan. Pakistan is also a victim of terrorism and we support Pakistan in countering terrorism in accordance with the its own national conditions," she said, adding that China advocated international cooperation on combating terrorism. On the Azhar issue, Hua said the UNSC resolutions have clear stipulations when it comes to the mandate of 1267 Committee and the listing of terrorist groups and individuals.

"So far consensus has yet to be reached by the members of the Committee and the actions taken by China are meant to safeguard the authority and effectiveness of this committee," she said, defending Beijing's actions.

She also claimed that China's stance showed a "sense of responsibility". "China will continue to follow the resolutions and the rules of procedure of the Committee and remain in touch and coordination with relevant parties," she said, adding that the Chinese actions are meant to ensure the authority and efficacy of the UN Committee.

"We believe that the Committee should follow the principles of objectivity, professionalism and fairness and reach decision by a consensus based on solid proof," she said when asked if China is blocking India's efforts at the behest of Pakistan. Last year in March, China was the sole member in the 15- nation UN organ to put a hold on India's application with all other 14 members of the Council supporting New Delhi's bid to place Azhar on the 1267 sanctions list that would subject him to an assets freeze and travel ban.