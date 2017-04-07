China continues raising ante against Dalai visit

China continued raising ante against the Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama's visit to Arunachal Pradesh. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying on Thursday accused India of "fuelling tensions" and damaging its interests. She also confirmed that Beijing has lodged protests by summoning Vijay Gokhale, the Indian envoy to China. Chinese Embassy in Delhi has also lodged a protest with Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). \"By inviting and approving (the) Dalai Lama to (visit) disputed areas between China and India, India has damaged our interests and the India-China relationship and it has fuelled tensions,\" she said. The Dalai Lama is currently on a nine-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh.

Drawing distinction between Dalai Lama's earlier six visits to the border state, Chinese state media said the difference is that the religious leader at this moment was being accompanied by India's Junior Home Minister Kiren Rijiju and received by Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu. \"We oppose the visit to relevant areas and oppose attempts by relevant countries to arrange a platform for (the) Dalai (Lama) to conduct anti-China activities. We urge the relevant country to stop such erroneous actions and stop undermining Chinese interests,\" Hua said.

China's two leading English newspapers -- China Daily and Global Times - have also launched a scathing attack on India. Globe Times in its editorial on Thursday said New Delhi has been using Dalai Lama as a card and allowing its territory to be used for anti-China activities. "For any country, its attitude toward the Dalai Lama almost affects the entire relationship with China. The West has fully recognised the nature of the Dalai as a diplomatic card and is extremely prudent in using it," the edit said.

The hackles in Beijing were raised because ahead of his recent trip, the Dalai Lama was received by President Pranab Mukherjee in December. The newspaper said when the Dalai has been given a cold shoulder in many places of the world, New Delhi is bucking the trend and treating him as a favorite. On India's anger at China blocking its entry into the nuclear club, the newspaper said India should learn from China, which also suffered setbacks when applying for the membership of international organizations. Accusing New Delhi of overestimating its leverage in the bilateral ties with China, it said that India has benefited from the good momentum of bilateral relationship as much as China. "If New Delhi ruins the Sino-India ties and the two countries turn into open rivals, can India afford the consequence?" the edit asked.

THE SCHEDULE