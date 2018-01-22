Child death in crossfire: Congress demands murder case against Mathura cops

Congress leader Pradeep Mathur has demanded that murder cases be lodged against the police personnel "responsible" for the killing of an 8-year-old boy in the district during an encounter with criminals.

Madhav was killed during the exchange of fire in Mohanpur Aduki village on January 17. Villagers alleged that a bullet fired by the police team hit the boy, but the police suspect he was caught in the cross firing by the criminals.

An FIR was registered against four "erring" policemen who were involved in the encounter and they were suspended.

Also read Mathura: 8 year old boy killed in crossfire between police and criminals

Mathur, who led a fact-finding team to the village today, demanded that a case of murder be registered against the "erring" police personnel.

"Register murder charge under section 302 of the IPC against the erring police personnel, the ones responsible for the death of Madhav," Mathur said.

He said his party would be forced to raise the issue in the Legislative Assembly, "since police as well as the government is trying to shield the guilty and hush-up the case".

Mathur said he was convinced the police didn't have a reason to fire.

"After verifying facts from family members and villagers, the delegation has come to conclusion that there was no provocation for the police, since neither any hardened criminal nor any history-sheeter is present in the village," he said.

"The registration of a case against unknown person is a surprise since, even senior police officers in their investigation, prima facie, have accepted the killing of the child, by police bullet," he said.

Transfer of guilty to lines or even suspension are proofs that every effort is being made to safeguard the erring police personnel, the minister said.

Mathur has also demanded a government job to Amarnath, Madhav's father.