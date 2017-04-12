Chief Sec,Comm-cum-fin secy not given reports on case disposal

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi today alleged that Chief Secretary Manoj Parida and Commissioner-cum-Finance Secretary Dr V Candavelou had not submitted to her any reports since July last year on disposal of important cases.

She said the reports were to be presented to her in keeping with Rule 19 of the Rules of Business of Government of Puducherry 1963.

But of 10 officers (in ranks of Secretaries) the Chief Secretary and Commissioner cum Finance Secretary had not submitted any reports to her for the whole of 28 weeks since July last year, she said.

The reports should be submitted every week to the Lt Governor, who is the Administrator of Puducherry.

In her Whatsapp statement, she said that the Development Commissioner Dr G Narendra Kumar,PWD Secretary R Mihir Vardhan and Secretary to Local Administration P Jawahar had scored cent per cent in their compliance with the statutory requirement to submit the reports to Lt Governor.

She also listed the other Secretaries who had submitted the reports and the compliance percentage of these officers ranged between 50 per cent and 96 percent since July 2016.

Bedi had yesterday told reporters that the Chief Secretary had not responded to any of the matters relating to vigilance and corruption complaints against VVIPs placed before him since last 10 months.

She had also observed that the vigilance department was either weak or non existent in Puducherry.

She had stressed that a new work culture should be built up and all officers from the rank of Chief Secretary make field visits every day to ascertain progress of implementation of schemes and also maintenance of government infrastructures.

"I am working for 19 hours a day and promoting welfare of the people of Puducherry is my priority and I have come to Puducherry with a mission mode," she had said.

