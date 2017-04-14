Chidambaram rains on Modi's parade, mocks BJP's by-poll victory

Mocking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the results to the recently conducted by-polls, senior Congress leader Chidambaram on Friday asserted that there is no real victory for the saffron party as it could win just five out of 10 seats and lost one to the Congress in Madhya Pradesh.

?10 by-elections BJP wins 5, non-BJP parties win 5. Are not the honours even?,? he said in a tweet.

(1/2) — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 14, 2017

In his second tweet, Chidambaram taunted the opposition stating that the real headline of the day is ?BJP loses ATER seat in MP to Congress?.

The real headline of the day is 'BJP loses ATER seat in MP to Congress'. (2/2) — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 14, 2017

Yesterday, out of the nine assembly by-polls held in the five states, the BJP registered victory at four places including Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Assam.

However, down south in Karnataka, Congress' MC Mohan Kumari won the Gundlupet assembly by-poll with a margin of 10,877 votes.

Meanwhile, the opposition on Wednesday met President Pranab Mukherjee raising concern over the tampering of the EVMs.

The Election Commission yesterday issued a challenge to all political parties to prove that the EVMs can be tampered with. This came after the Congress, Left, AAP and others claimed that the EVMs were tampered with to favour the BJP.

