Chhattisgarh TV anchor reads out news of husband's death during live bulletin

While maintaining composure, a 28-year-old anchor read the breaking news of her husband?s death in a road accident, setting up an example of exemplary commitment.

Supreet Kaur, a news reader at Chhattisgarh?s private IBC-24 channel, was reading the Saturday morning?s news bulletin, fifteen minutes into which she read details of a fatal accident at Pithara in Mahasamund district.

The accident involved a Renault Duster carrying five people, out of whom three died on the spot.

Kaur had realised it could be her husband as he too was supposed to travel in the same car and along the same route.

However, Kaur continued with the bulletin and broke down once the cameras were off.

Kaur then began calling her relatives and left for the accident site.

Kaur had married Harsad Kawade a year ago and the couple was living in Raipur.

