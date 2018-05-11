Chennai man held for making bomb hoax call to US Consulate

A 30-year-old man was arrested for making a hoax call about a bomb planted at the US Consulate here, police said today.

Saubar Sadik Basha called up the police control room last night and claimed that a bomb would go off at the US Consulate in the early hours of Friday, police said.

However, nothing suspicious was found after a thorough search of the consulate premises by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and sniffer dogs, they said.

A probe by the Royapettah police traced the call to Basha, a resident of Mannady area, and he was arrested, they added.