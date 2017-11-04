Chennai floods: Following electrocution of two girls, HC orders Rs 10 lakh compensation each to next of kin

The Madras High Court on Saturday took a serious view of the electrocution of two minor girls after they stepped on a live wire submerged in rain water and directed the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) to pay Rs 10 lakh compensation each to next of kin.

"Keeping live wires open smacks of criminal negligence. The respondents shall ensure that all naked wires in the city are sealed and that adequate steps are taken to ensure that such incidents do not take place in future," the court said.

The bench headed by Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice M Sundar, took suo motu notice of the incident after a mention was made by Advocate George Williams yesterday.

Additional Advocate General Manishankar submitted that already Rs two lakh each were paid to the bereaved families while Advocate Williams sought a compensation of Rs 25 lakh.

The negligence on the part of TANGEDCO to maintain the electricity supply boxes and wires in a good condition had scattered the dreams of their parents to make them engineers or doctors, Williams told the bench.

After hearing their submissions, the bench said Rs 10 lakh shall be paid to the respective families within seven days after deducting the amount of Rs 2 lakh which was already paid.

The two girls were electrocuted when they stepped on a live wire submerged in water while playing at Kondungaiyur area in the city on November 1.