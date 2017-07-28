Check upsc.gov.in for UPSC preliminary examination results 2017

Qualifying candidates will be eligible for UPSC main exam.

Results for UPSC preliminary examination held on June 18, 2017 have been announced at upsc.gov.in.

Lakhs of candidates appeared for the exam conducted this year. Questions about Goods and Services Tax (GST), National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) came across tougher than the rest of the questions according to the candidates.

Here’s how to access UPSC Civil Services preliminary results 2017

1. Visit the official website: upsc.gov.in

2. Click on the 'UPSC Civil Services results 2017'

3. A page containing roll number wise results will appear

4. Check your result and take a print out for future references.

The candidates who have qualified will have to submit the DAF (CSM) online on August 17 on the official website.

After filling the DAF (CSM), candidates will be able to participate in Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2017 to be conducted on October 28, 2017.