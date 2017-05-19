Check tnresults.nic.in & dge.tn.nic.in 10th SSLC Results 2017 TNBSE: Tamil Nadu Board Class 10th SSLC Result / TN Matric Result 2017 to be declared shortly

TN 10th Result 2017, TNBSE SSLC Result, Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2017 to be declared now in a few minutes. Good luck!

TN SSLC Result 2017: It's just a matter of an hour before TNBSE Matric Result 2017 will be declared. Meanwhile Tamil Nadu 10th students are expected to stay calm and not worry about TNBSE Results. Due to heavy traffic, some of you may not be able to access tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in websites right away. But, do not panic!

The Directorate of Government Exams will be declaring TN 10th Class Results 2017 at 10 AM today (May 19,2017) for Tamil Nadu SSLC examination held in March.

Students can check their TN Matric Result 2017 on the official website of Tamil Nadu Board. Over 10 lakh students appeared for Tamil Nadu Matric examination 2017. The subjects of the examinations were Tamil Paper-I & II, English Paper-I & II, Mathematics, Science, Social Science and optional languages.

Last year, TNBSE Result was declared on May 25. Students scored a record pass percentage in Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result 2016 at 93.6%.

Here's how to access your SSLC Results 2017:

1) Login to the official website mentioned below.

2) Enter your roll number/registration number, DOB and other required details in the respected fields.

3) Click on ‘Submit’

4) Your TN Board Result 2017 will be displayed.

5) Take a printout for future reference

Please note that TN SSLC students can access their results on: www.tnresults.nic.in or www.dge.tn.nic.in

Students need to keep in mind that the results published on the above mentioned mentioned websites are for immediate information, they cannot be treated as original mark sheets.

About Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education:

TNBSE was set up n 1910. It comes under the Department of Education, Government of Tamil Nadu. The streams offered from and till the secondary (class 10) level are the SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) stream, the Anglo-Indian stream, the Oriental School Leaving Certificate (OSLC) stream and the Matriculation stream.

The Directorate of Government Examinations was formed as a separate Directorate in 1975. The first secondary school leaving certificate (SSLC) examination was conducted in 1911. In 1980, it started the HSC examination. Every year, nearly 7 lakhs students appear for both TN Board SSLC exams and TN Board HSC exams.

All the best!