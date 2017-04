The long wait of students are finally over.

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has published class 10 annual 2016 (March session) results.

Students can now check their results by logging on to the official website. The results were declared at 5pm.

Here's how you can check the results.

Visit the website jkbose.co.in. You need to click on the link indicating the result for class 10 annual 2016 (March session) . You have to submit your roll number to access your results