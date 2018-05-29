Check CBSE 10th Board Results 2018 today afternoon on cbse.nic.in & cbseresults.nic.in

Class 10 CBSE Board Examination Results 2018 will be declared on Tuesday afternoon around 4 pm, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced on Monday. Students who have appeared in the examination can check their CBSE X Board Results 2018 on the official CBSE website cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. A CBSE official announced on Monday that the results will be declared on May 29 at 4 pm. The CBSE Class 10 board examinations were conducted at 4,453 centres across India and 78 centres abroad in March. Over 16 lakh students appeared for CBSE Class 10 exams.

Students can check their results when it is uploaded on the official CBSE websites- cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Students are advised to patient as the website response is slow due to heavy traffic.

There are several ways to check the CBSE Class 10 Results 2018. Here is how you can check your CBSE Class 10 results:

1. Official CBSE website:

Students can visit the official websites of the board - cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in - to check their results.

2. SMS

Students will need to provide a few details like their Roll no, date of birth to obtain results via SMS.

SMS format: cbse10<roll no><school no.><centre no>

Send this SMS to 7738299899

3. Students can use following numbers from various service providers to check their results

MTNL - 52001

BSNL - 57766

Aircel - 5800002

Idea - 55456068

Tata Teleservices - 54321, 51234 and 5333300

Airtel - 54321202

National Informatics Centre - 9212357123

4. UMANG Mobile app:

Students can also view their results on UMANG mobile app.

5. Results through IVRS:

Results can also be accessed through IVR services. Here are the numbers you can call on to get your results:

Subscribers in Delhi: 24300699

Subscribers outside Delhi: 011- 24300699