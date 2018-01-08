Check CAT exam results at iimcat.in: 20 students get 100 percentile

CAT 2017 results have been published and candidates can check their result in iimcat.in. The exam was held on November 26.

Candidates can download their score card from the website. Authorities have also informed students about their percentile. This time, 20 students have got 100 percentile. According to report, there are 2 female candidates among the top 20 candidates. There are also 3 non-engineers in the list of 100 percentiles.

Apart from the IIMs, more than 100 institutions use CAT scores for admission to their MBA programmes. The candidates will now have to take part in General Discussion and Personal Interview round before being placed in MBA schools.

All total 199632 students gave the exam this year across 140 centres. It is the highest number of candidates giving the exam in the last three years.