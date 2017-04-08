‘Char Dham’ yatra begins on April 28

Char Dham yatra — one of the most popular Hindu pilgrimage — is commencing on April 28. Char Dham, which includes Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangorti, and Yamunotri, is said to be a place where devotees come to get rid of their sins.

While Kedarnath is dedicated to Lord Shiva, Badrinath is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, and Yamunotri and Gangotri are dedicated to goddess Ganga and Yamuna respectively.

Every year, the yatra attracts more than 2.5 lakh pilgrims. Though one can cover the yatra in 10-11 days, the authorities have now initiated helicopter services.

According to mythology, when an avatar of Lord Vishnu called Nar-Narayan did a tapasya at Badrinath, the place gained prominent. The area, at that time, was filled with berry trees, which are called badri, hence the name Badrinath. Kedarnath was named after King Kedar who ruled in Satya Yuga and is said to have a daughter who was a partial incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi.

Save the dates

Yamunotri: 28 April

Gangotri: 28 April

Kedarnath: 29 April

Badrinath: 1 May

(*These are tentative dates)