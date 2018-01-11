Trending#

Chandigarh Stalking Case: Haryana BJP chief's son Vikas Barala gets bail

Punjab and Haryana HC on Thursday granted bail to Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala's son Vikas Barala in the Chandigarh stalking case.

 
Earlier on October 13, a Chandigarh court framed Vikas Barala on charges of stalking and attempting to kidnap the senior IAS officer's daughter.

 
The incident, which took place on August 4, created a ruckus across the country, when Kundu accused Vikas and his friend Ashish Kumar of following her car in the middle of the night in Chandigarh.

 
The two men were then arrested on the basis of her complaint but were released on bail, as they were booked under bailable sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act.

 
However, they were arrested again on August 9 under sections 365 (Kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) and 511 (attempt to commit punishable offence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). 

 
 

    
   
