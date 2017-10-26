Chandigarh's transgenders finally get an official identity - Mx

In a unique victory for transgenders, the Chandigarh administration has allowed them to add a separate prefix to their names to denote their identity. The identity, to be noted as Mx, can now be used by transgenders when filling up administrative or admission forms.

The decision was taken recently at the Transgender Welfare Board meeting where a 14-member panel pushed the long pressing demand of transgenders to be recognised as a third identity.

"All the departments have agreed to include this prefix in their forms," said Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajiv Gupta who had chaired the meeting.

Influential members of the transgender community claimed that the demand was long overdue and necessary. They said the new official identity would help the society in learning to accept transgenders, and hopefully cut down on the discrimination that they faced.

Dhananjay Chauhan, one of the members of the Transgender Welfare Board (TWB) stated that the lack of acceptance of a new gender had meant that so far transgenders were accepted by neither men or women in society.

"The problem is worst in college," said Chauhan who recalled being bullied mercilessly during his college days. "As I was neither male or female, I and other transgenders were beaten and molested by male students when I joined university. In fact, I was ragged so mercilessly that I was forced to leave my LLB course immediately gaining admission," he added

Chauhan is now fighting for colleges in Punjab to provide separate hostels for transgenders so that they do not go through the same experience that he did.

Activists suggest that are an estimated 3,000 transgenders in Chandigarh and believe that awareness of this new directive will be a big boon to many in their work and personal lives. However, they added that much more work needed to be done to help this community, especially in the field of literacy, as most trangenders here remained illiterate and unaware of their rights.