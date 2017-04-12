Chalk out task till 2022 with focus on New India, Narendra Modi tells NDA

At BJP parliamentary party meet, he asks MPs to take inspiration from Hanuman for his 'selfless' service and discipline

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi rose to speak towards the end of a four-hour meeting of leaders of the BJP-led NDA, he conveyed the message that there was no difference between "you and us".

Having struck that friendly chord, after the NDA constituents heaped praises on his development agenda, Modi spelt out the agenda focusing on the aspirational 'new India', youth, poor and 'new' middle class, according to sources.

By 2022, the year India completes 75 years of independence, Modi wants to see a developed India and for that right from the top leadership, he wants each of the members to think about what they will do for the country in the next five years, the sources said.

The Prime Minister, who spoke for 25 minutes, underlined the need for expanding the NDA "wider and deeper", according to the sources.

Twice in the past 24 hours, Modi highlighted government's pro-poor agenda and the need to take it forward. He referred to it at the meeting of the BJP parliamentary party on Tuesday morning saying that at one time 'Garibi Hatao' was a slogan, in an apparent reference to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, but that his government was working towards alleviating poverty.

He asked BJP MPs to take inspiration from Hanuman while celebrating his birth anniversary for his "selfless" service, dedication and discipline, according to sources. Modi said Hanuman, a devotee of Ram, was the first social worker. According to sources, Modi said that when Lakshman went into coma, Hanuman went looking for a cure without waiting for orders and MPs should take lessons from that.

Modi told the MPs that in 2014 there was hope from the NDA, while in 2017 it had turned to faith in the government and this should be kept in mind to meet the people's aspirations.

Keeping in mind New India, Modi has been emphasising that his party and NDA understand the "changing mindsets" of people, particularly the youth.