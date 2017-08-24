CEO-CM Raje marshals top babus to log on to good governance

The chief minister looked serious about major development projects, which have been hanging fire since more than 10 years.

Rajasthan chief minister is in a hurry. She wants to put all her projects and announcements on a fast track. Her changed facet was visible in the third review meeting of Raj Vikas over video conference on Wednesday. The chief minister donned role of a CEO and demonstrated before bureaucratic machinery how to achieve targets set by her government. The CMO, where the meeting was held, looked nothing less than boardroom of any multinational company. Elaborate PowerPoint presentations and meaningful discussions just set the tone right for the path towards good and effective governance.

“It was rare to see CM in this mood. She led by example. That was inspiring. After this review meet, we are more determined to complete pending projects,” said a senior bureaucrat.

The highlight of the review meeting was Raje’s thorough homework and her crystal clear understanding on all agenda and issued discussed. She went into minutest detail of issues and instructed officials to resolve public problems proactively. Raje instructed districts collectors to accelerate land allotment process for important projects and monitor pending works for timely completion.

The chief minister looked serious about major development projects, which have been hanging fire since more than 10 years. She suggested that minister-in charge and secretary-in charge concerned should mentor these projects closely and speed up the work. She also reviewed situation in flood-hit districts of Sirohi, Jalore, Pali and Barmer and instructing collectors to make proper arrangements to prevent spread of seasonal diseases.

Raje showed grave concern over snail pace of major projects belonging to important departments like irrigation, PWD and PHED. She instructed officials to constitute a joint committee chaired by chief secretary to shorten time lag occurring during tender processes and approvals. Raje also asked officers to ensure 100% payment in MNREGA scheme within the time frame. The chief minister directed officials to complete long pending Pokaran-Siwana project by September 2018 as it is vital for the proposed refinery-cum-petrochemical complex in Barmer. Chief secretary Ashok Jain, Additional Chief Secretaries and officials of various departments and all districts collectors attended the meeting. Finance department, headed by DB Gupta, has key role to promote funds to various government departments in their good governance mission.