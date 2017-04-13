Centre urged to exclude Pondy from daily fuel pricing plan

The Puducherry CPI today urged the Centre to exclude the city from the list of cities, where daily revision of fuel prices is likely to be introduced from May 1, on a pilot basis.

Secretary of Puducherry CPI, R Viswanathan said the Centre should exclude Puducherry from the schedule of five cities selected for introduction of the scheme on a pilot basis.

He further said the plan would affect the Union Territory, which is already in the grip of serious fiscal situation and would create an unstable price scenario.

