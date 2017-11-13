Centre to conduct National Achievement Survey to understand learning outcomes of school children

In order to access the standard of education and learning outcomes among school children, the central government on Monday initiated the National Achievement Survey (NAS).

Termed as the largest ever survey conducted by a government agency, the exercise will test over 30 lakh children in schools across the country.

The survey will be conducted by National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and State Councils for Educational Research and Training (SCERTs) at the state level.

Announcing the survey, Minister for Human Resource Development, Prakash Javadekar on Monday tweeted, "The largest ever National Achievement Survey (NAS), based on the Learning Outcomes, to be conducted amongst 3 million school children on Monday November 13 by NCERT @ciet_ncert & State Govts. National Achievement Survey is a transparent and under third party verification credible excercise."

According to sources, results of the survey are expected to be out sometime between January to February next year. The survey will help the government to access learning levels of students in various parts of the country.

Conducting learning outcome based survey is one of the biggest policy decisions that Javadekar led Ministry of HRD has taken in the recent times.

The government defined learning outcomes and included it in the RTE through an amendment. This decision was taken after the government decided to do away with no-detention policy after Class 8, in a meeting if the Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE) held last year.