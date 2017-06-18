Centre to award 6 Odisha dists for achievement in PMAY,Grameen

Ganjam district collector Prem Chandra Chaudhary will attend the ceremony to receive the award, the officials said.

The Centre has selected Ganjam as one of the six districts in the state for the national award for significant achievement in completion of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Grameen - the rural housing scheme for 2016-17.

Other districts which have been selected by the Union Rural Development Ministry for the prestigious award are Sambalpur, Bolangir, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh and Balasore, officials today said.

The collectors of the districts will be felicitated in a ceremony held at New Delhi soon. Ganjam district collector Prem Chandra Chaudhary will attend the ceremony to receive the award, the officials said.

As against the target of construction of 13,395 houses in rural areas under the PMAY (Grameen) during 2016-17, as many as 1,362 houses have been completed so far in the district, said Project Director, District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), Vijay Amrut Kulangee.

The other houses are in different stages and are expected to be completed in next 2 to 3 months, he said.

Out of the set target, the administration has sanctioned for construction of 13,123 houses in the district during the year, officials said.

Significant achievements in the rural housing scheme is that, the administration has provided funds for other components like construction of toilets (Rs 12,000) under the Swachha Bharat Mission, drains (Rs 5,000), vermiculture (Rs 15,000) and wages of 95 days under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Besides, an incentive of Rs 20,000 will also be provided by the state government to the beneficiary on successful completion of the house within four months of getting the work order.

These benefits are provided to a beneficiary in addition to the cost of construction of the house fixed at Rs 1.30 lakh, said the PD, DRDA.

"A beneficiary will get around Rs 2 lakh for construction of the house under PMAY (G), if he/she completes within four months," he added.

Ganjam, which stood second after Sambalpur in successful implementation of the PMAY (Grameen), had received the state level award for overall performances by the state government, recently.

The Chief Minister had awarded a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh to the district recently.

