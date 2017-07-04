Centre should reconsider 'disability tax' under GST Congress

Backing Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi?s remark to roll back the 'disability tax' under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, party leader Ashok Chavan on Tuesday said that the Centre should reconsider the decision and apparatus used for the disabled should be kept outside the roll-out.

?What Rahul Gandhi has said is absolutely right. I think this is a class in the society which requires help and the government should roll back and reconsider the decision and see that the apparatus used for the disabled is kept outside the purview of the GST,? Chavan told ANI.

He further said that the issue is that for the physically handicapped and disabled, the Centre has levied 5 percent GST on wheelchairs and other allied equipments required, which would create further problems for them.

Earlier yesterday, Rahul Gandhi called on the ?insensitive? Centre to roll back the 'disability tax' under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, stressing that it would lead the disabled people through further hardship.

?Congress Party demands a full roll back of this 'disability tax' that will put millions of our disabled people through further hardship,? he said in a tweet.

Venting his ire on the Union Government, Rahul said that GST on disability aids like wheelchairs and Braille typewriters shows Centre?s insensitivity toward the most vulnerable faction.

The Indian National Congress also said in a tweet that the Modi Government has abandoned those who need its support the most by rolling out the GST hastily.

The GST on Braille typewriters and papers, carriages for the disabled and wheelchairs and other assistive devices have been fixed at rates varying between 5 to 18 per cent.

As per rates approved by the GST council, 18 per cent tax has been imposed on Braille typewriters, 12 per cent on Braille paper, five per cent on carriages for the disabled, wheelchairs and assistive devices and 12 per cent on the hearing aids.

Prior to the new uniform tax regime, which was rolled out on July 1, these goods were exempt from any custom and excise duty.

