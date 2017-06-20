Centre's notification on cattle sale:CM says court orders will

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami today informed the Assembly that court rulings on the Centre's ban on cattle sale for slaughter at animal markets would be followed and declined to accept the opposition demand to pass a resolution against the new rules.

Responding to DMK leader M K Stalin's demand for a resolution opposing the Centre's new curbs on cattle trade, he said majority public opinion would be taken into consideration in this regard and declined to accept the opposition demand.

Stating that the Supreme Court and High Courts are seized of the issue, the Chief Minister said the government would implement the court rulings on the matter.

Palaniswami pointed out that a ban on cow slaughter is in force for the past 40 years in Tamil Nadu.

He also cited media reports on the Centre looking to make changes in rules following representations that farmers would be affected.

Proposing adoption of a resolution against the Centre on the cattle issue, Stalin said the Centre's move went against Constitutional guarantees on livelihood and freedom of religion.

He said various state assemblies, including that of Kerala, had adopted resolutions against the new curbs and demanded a similar move in the Tamil Nadu assembly.

Congress Legislature Party Leader K R Ramasamy also opposed the Centre's move and wanted the government to spell out it's stance on the issue.

IUML MLA K A M Mohammed Abubacker, Thamimun Ansari of Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi and MLA Thaniarasu (an ally of the ruling AIADMK Amma) too spoke against the Centre's move.

After Palaniswami's remark, Stalin led a walkout of his party members, opposing the government's stance.

Members of Congress, the lone IUML MLA Abubacker, Ansari and Thaniarasu also staged a walkout.

Members raised slogans in the lobby while walking out, drawing a warning from Speaker P Dhanapal not to do so following which they dispersed.

