Centre plans 25% ‘foreign quota’ in 20 new world-class institutes

In a bid to attract more foreign students to the country, the Government of India plans to reserve 25 per cent seats for international students at the 20 ‘world-class institutes’ that it plans to build in the coming years. At present, India attracts only 0.6 percent of overall foreign students.

These institutes will be called the “Institutions of National Eminence” – 10 in private and 10 in the public sector – and will be selected from existing academies only. These could be from the IITs, the IIMs, the IISc, central universities like JNU, private institutions, or any other institute that is performing well. These schools will be developed to be the ‘best’, which is why the government wants to attract more students especially those from outside India.

According to officials in the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), these institutes will be selected by a group of six eminent persons who will, in turn, be selected by the UGC Chairman, the Secretary (Higher Education) and the Cabinet Secretary.

“We are aware of the fact that India does not get a large number of foreign students currently, but we want to change this. Therefore, we plan to reserve 25 per cent of seats per year for international students in the 20 world-class institutions that we plan to develop in the coming years,” said a senior MHRD official.

Schools of eminence

These institutes will be selected by a group of six eminent persons, who will, in turn be selected by the UGC chairman and Cabinet Secy

Foreign students enrolled at various universities across India constitute a mere 0.6 per cent and the Centre aims to increase that