Centre not likely to bring in new legislation at this stage

The Narendra Modi government on Tuesday evening ruled out the need for bringing any legislation, as mentioned by the minority judgement. There was an apprehension in political circles that in order to keep the issue alive, the ruling BJP would attempt to bring about a legislation and also take an aggressive stand on the uniform civil code. A senior government functionary told DNA that there is no need to pass a legislation after the apex court's verdict.

The source, however, admitted that bringing some amendments to the Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application Act, 1937 was being discussed at some level.

While PM Narendra Modi hailed the Supreme Court judgement on triple talaq "historic", a big summersault came from the Congress party. The main Opposition party, held responsible for bringing a legislation in 1985 to overturn the SC judgement in the Shah Bano case, on Tuesday hailed the struggles of Shayara Bano — which led the Constitution Bench to end the practice of instant triple talaq.

Party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala admitted that circumstances and situation have changed in India. PM Modi said the judgement will serve as a powerful measure for women's empowerment.

Talking to reporters, Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also confirmed that there is no need to pass a legislation now. "The government will consider the issue in a structured manner. A prima facie reading of the judgement makes it clear that the majority (of the five-member bench) has held it (the practice of instant triple talaq) as unconstitutional and illegal," he said.

Asked how the SC verdict striking down the practice of triple talaq would be implemented and why a statute is not necessary, a senior government functionary explained that a marriage will now not be annulled even if the husband resorts to instant triple talaq.

"After the Supreme Court order, if a husband gives instant triple talaq, it will not be considered valid. His obligation towards the marriage will remain... the wife is also free to drag such a person to the police and file a complaint of harassment or domestic violence," the functionary said.

"It is a beginning of a new epoch of self-respect and equality for Muslim women. The party (BJP) welcomes the rights and respect the women have received and sees it as a resolute step towards a New India," BJP president Amit Shah said on Tuesday.

Verdict's implications

The order comes as a victory for lakhs of Muslim women

Vindicates Modi govt's stand on the issue in

The order sends out a strong message to Muslim clergy

It may boost electoral prospects for BJP