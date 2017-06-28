Centre must keep watch on Pondy's financial performance: Bedi

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi has said that the Puducherry government's administrative and fiscal performance has to be kept under close scrutiny by the Centre and it's agencies, especially with the surge of finances expected due to Smart City and infrastructure projects.

Bedi,who is presently in New Delhi and has met the Union HRD and Health Ministers, posted this on her Twitter handle.

"With the expected surge of finances due to Smart City and several other infrastructure development projects in the pipeline,the union territory must be kept under close scrutiny by the Centre, despite it remaining away by geographical distance and away from central media gaze." She also tweeted that the "Comptroller and Auditor General (report) at the end of the year when money is lost and damage is done is not enough. It has not served the real purpose.

Officers (retired) and politicians have gone in many cases.

Government of India must do active and yearly reviews and social audits and correct matters early before damage is done."

The former IPS officer has been at loggerheads with the Congress government on many issues, including one relating to admission of students in government quota to Post Graduate medical courses in deemed universities and private medical colleges here.

Bedi, whose office had last week sought a CBI probe into "alleged corruption in admission of students to PG medical courses in deemed universities here," also said officers too need to be rotated to check over-familiarisation with vested interests.

"We have to save Puducherry from all forms of exploitation to protect its people," she added.

The Lt Governor tweeted that during her meeting with Union Health Minister J P Nadda she had sought a clear plan for admission of students to under-graduate courses to prevent the 'mess' as was seen in admission to PG courses.

She wanted Medical Council of India and University Grants Commission to work together.

Bedi also said she had met Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar and made out a case for "vital role of the UGC in medical admissions in Puducherry."

BJP president Amit Shah, during a visit to Puducherry on Monday had said the Congress-led Puducherry government headed by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy was the "most corrupt." Speaking at an event organised by the local BJP unit, he had also attacked the previous UPA government at the Centre for causing "policy paralysis" and said the Narendra Modi regime in contrast had "implemented various schemes for all sections of people and was free of corruption".

