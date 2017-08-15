Centre miffed after Bengal ignores I-Day advisory

The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government's decision to go against the Centre's advisory to build "mass fervour" around Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'New India Mission' and administering a 'Sankalp se Siddhi' pledge to all students has not gone down well with the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

The HRD ministry plans to take up the issue with the Bengal government. In its circular, the HRD Ministry had asked all educational institutions to arrange a 'Sankalp' programme from August 9 to 30 on the premises of a Shaheed Smarak, or if there wasn't one nearby, within the school premises itself.

It enclosed a copy of the oath for teachers and students to take on the occasion. In a letter dated August 11, the state education department has directed all schools in West Bengal to "stop all preparations to celebrate Independence Day in keeping with the MHRD circular".

"The letter was issued to all state education ministers, and not to the schools directly. There was no need for the Bengal government to issue a separate direction to schools, asking them not to follow orders. They could have simply allowed schools to do whatever they wanted to," said a source in the HRD ministry.