Centre junks states demand for more money for setting up Emergency Response Centre

Centre has junked demands from several state governments for additional funds for setting up State Emergency Response Centre (SERC), which aims at rolling out pan-India single emergency number — 112 — for all kinds of emergencies and distress calls from across the country, stating that the amount released is adequate.

In the first phase of setting up Emergency Response System, the Ministry of Home Affairs has released Rs 254.37 crore to all the states and union territories. In a letter to the states, accessed by DNA, the MHA stated they have released funds to the states for setting up of state emergency response system and these funds "may be utilised used Information Technology hardware for SERC and Districts, manpower (facilities management services and call taking agents), connectivity and emergency response vehicles".

But after getting the money from the Centre, the states complained that the money is inadequate for setting up State Emergency Response Centres, which is a part of National Emergency Response System (NERS).

The ministry in a letter to the chief secretaries of the states and union territories said, "Further states/union territories have been articulating concerns that the funds released are inadequate for launching a comprehensive response system as that would require provision of a significant number of vehicles, police personnel, mobile data terminal to comprehensively improve the last mile response."

"In this context, it may be noted that the released funds also comprises a component for vehicles and mobile device terminals on pilot basis to address mile issue in small areas so that, based on the results of this exercise, replication can be done in other areas by states and union territories by their own resources," the ministry stated.

The ministry clarifies, "In this connection it is clarified and reiterated that funds released are essentially for the purpose of establishment of state emergency response centres and linking the SERC with District level nodes in order to lay a foundation to comprehensively expand the emergency response system in due course."

The ministry stated that after setting up emergency response centres, there will be a significant reduction of response time and this needs to be addressed.

Establishment of SERC and connecting it to districts nodes will as noted earlier lay a foundation of such comprehensive response system but will help reduce response time to a significant extent thus improving the service delivery in this regard.

In a bid to integrate the helpline numbers such as that of fire, ambulance across the country, MHA in December last year has asked for the implementation of the National Emergency Response System (NERS). It had directed the states and union territories for the establishment of State Emergency Response Centre (SERC) based on the recommendations of the Justice JS Verma Committee. The ministry has also asked the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to designate 112 as the "common national single emergency response number."

In is pertinent to mention that in the aftermath of Nirbhaya gang rape incident, on December 23, 2012 a three member Committee headed by Justice J.S. Verma, former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, was constituted to recommend amendments to the Criminal Law so as to provide for quicker trial and enhanced punishment for criminals accused of committing sexual assault against women.

Proposal

The NERS project aims at rolling out pan-India emergency number — 112.

Under the project, MHA is to supplement states and UTs through provision of hardware, connectivity, and other infrastructure.