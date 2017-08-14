Centre finally grants NEET exemption to TN for a year

Tamil Nadu government has been seeking presidential assent for two bills passed by the Assembly exempting the state from NEET for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses

With the Centre agreeing to provide a one-year exemption to Tamil Nadu from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), State Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said on Sunday that the state will soon promulgate an ordinance seeking a one-year exemption from the NEET for MBBS and BDS admissions to government medical colleges.

Tamil Nadu government has been seeking presidential assent for two bills passed by the Assembly exempting the state from NEET for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Since the assent remained elusive, the state government adopted an ordinance couple of weeks ago seeking two years exemption from NEET.

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the Centre is willing to grant exemption from NEET for one year to Tamil Nadu in terms of government college medical admissions to help rural students.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event, she said the state needed to pass an Ordinance seeking an exemption for one year, which should specify that the exemption was being provided to help rural students to get admission in government colleges. She said that close to 4,000 seats are available in government colleges, including those surrendered by the private medical colleges. However, she made it clear that no more exemption from NEET would be provided from next year.

Mr Vijayabaskar will submit the Ordinance on Monday seeking exemption from NEET for one year to the Centre, while Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan will leave for New Delhi on Sunday evening to expedite the process.

In Tamil Nadu, as many as 4.2 lakh plus two students studied under the state board and 4,678 CBSE board students competing against each other for the medical seats through NEET. Critics say that NEET exams conducted based on the CBSE syllabus favour those who studied under that board.

The Centre's decision to allow one-year exemption has come two days after the meeting of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisami and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Senior Ministers from the state including Vijayabaskar had held several rounds of talks with Union Minister in this regard.