Centre assures J-K govt all help to deal with floods

The Centre today assured the Jammu and Kashmir government to provide all assistance to deal with the floods in the state.

The assurance was given by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh when he spoke to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who apprised him about the situation.

"Spoke to J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti & DG NDRF regarding the flood situation in Kashmir valley. They have apprised me of the situation in the state," he tweeted.

Singh, who is in Andaman and Nicober Islands, said the central government was ready to provide all assistance to the state in flood mitigation and National Disaster Response Force teams have already reached Srinagar for rescue and relief operations.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the Home Ministry said that Singh laid the foundation stone for the Solar Power Plants of 17 MW capacity (Manglutan) and 8MW (Chidiyatapu), at Guptapara Village in South Andaman District today.

Later, at Car Nicobar, he visited the Mus Church and laid wreath at the Memorial of Late Bishop John Richardson. He also visited the Tsunami Memorial and laid wreath there.

The Home Minister thereafter inaugurated the new building of Senior Secondary School at Malacca village and interacted with the Captains of Tribal Council and other tribal leaders.

Yesterday, Singh reviewed implementation of various schemes and projects in the islands and directed officials to take up important issues related there with the other Central Ministries for early solution of the issues.

