Centre approves Rs. 795.54 cr fund for drought-hit Karnataka

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday chaired a meeting of the High Level Committee (HLC) in connection with providing central assistance to Karnataka in the wake of drought (Rabi).

Union Minister for Finance Arun Jaitley and the Minister for Agriculture and Farmers? Welfare Radha Mohan Singh attended the meeting.

The committee examined the proposal based on the report of the Inter-Ministerial Central Team which visited the drought-affected state.

The HLC approved the assistance from the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) in respect of Karnataka to the tune of Rs 795.54 crores.

