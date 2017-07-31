Central ministries, depts to hire experts for better social media penetration

As part of sustaining Modi government's social media push to publicise its developmental works, schemes and projects among the general public and to gauge public response, several ministries and government departments are looking to hire specialised agencies for managing and operating individual social media communication hubs.

An expression of interest has been invited to this effect, to bring aboard agencies which have experience in working with the governments in the past.

Besides routine monitoring of public mood and social media trends, and generating reports on them, the agencies will be have to put in place "early warning systems" and engage new digital volunteers to make the government's word viral.

Under "early warning systems", the agency will have to closely monitor and analyse various activities on social media and segregate activities into problematic and non-problematic based on keywords such as 'violence', 'holocaust', 'riots' etc. They will also have to highlight incidents which could have an adverse impact on the socio-economic fabric of the country.

Recently, a Facebook post by a teenager had triggered riots and communal tension in Basirhat and Baduria regions of West Bengal.

The agency will have to reply to remarks on social media, maximise the reach of posts/tweets on government schemes and make the content viral.

For this, the agency will have to engage and appoint new "digital volunteers", who can influence social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter.

The agency will also be tasked with maintaining archives of such content and data, brand and market various schemes of the respective ministry and also develop campaigns and competitions on specific topics.

Recently, the ministry of development of north eastern region, (MDoNER) had hired an agency to enhance its digital presence in the Northeast. Ministries like Information and Broadcasting and Women and Child development, among others, have got a social media set up in place at present.

According to sources, ministry of agriculture, rural development and even the Election Commission of India want to rope in professional agencies specialising in social media for themselves. Even telecommunications company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) wants to hire an agency to set up its social media communication hub operating 24x7. Uttar Pradesh government is also in the process of setting up a social media communication hub in place.