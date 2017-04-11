Central, J-K govts treading a 'perilous' path in Kashmir:

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram today warned the central and Jammu and Kashmir governments that they have taken a "perilous" path that will not lead to any kind of peace or engagement with people.

"My position on Kashmir is well known. I have been writing, speaking that we are losing Kashmir...The path that the government of Jammu and Kashmir and the central government have taken is a perilous path. This path will not lead to any kind of peace or any kind of engagement with the people," he told reporters.

The former Union Home Minister said the lowest-ever polling in a constituency in 30 years and people coming out to chase away poll officers portends there are "difficult times" ahead in Kashmir and the government has to engage with all the stakeholders than adopting a 'muscular policy'.

The senior Congress spokesperson appealed to both the central and the PDP-BJP government in the state to "reverse course" and go back to the original promise that both will engage all stakeholders in the Kashmir valley.

"The answer is not using the Army, the armed forces and the police force. The answer is not a muscular Kashmir policy.

The answer is to engage with all stakeholders," he said while reminding the PDP of its promise in this regard stated in their manifesto.

Chidambaram said the formation of a PDP-BJP government was the first provocation in Kashmir, as it was regarded as an "unholy alliance" and the people rejected it.

Another provocation, he said, was the forgetfulness of the PDP, with it ignoring its own promise that the way forward is to engage all stakeholders.

