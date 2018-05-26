CBSE Class 12th topper Meghna Srivastava scores 499 of 500 marks, this is her secret to success

CBSE Class 12 examination topper Meghna Srivastava on Saturday revealed her secret to success and said that hard work and consistency is what helped her to score 99.8% marks. In the CBSE Class 12 results announced today, Girls outshone boys with Meghna Srivastava, from a Noida school, topping the examination.

Meghna Srivastava topped the CBSE Class 12 examination getting 99.8%. She secured 499 marks out of 500. She is a student of Step By Step School, Noida, and is from the Humanities stream.

Speaking to media after the results, Meghna said, "There is no secret, you just have to work hard and be consistent throughout the year. I never counted the number of hours I studied. My teachers and parents have been really helpful. They never pressurised me."

Meghna scored 100% marks in History, Geography, Psychology and Economics and 99 in English.

The second position was bagged by another girl, Anoushka Chand, also a humanities stream student from a school in Ghaziabad. She got 498 marks out of 500.

She scored 98 in English (Core) and 100 in History, Economics, Political science and Psychology.

The third position was held by seven students who got 497 marks out of 500, CBSE said.

The overall pass percentage was 83.01% as against last year's 82.02%.

Girls did better than boys with a pass percentage of 88.31% against boys' 78.99%, officials at the CBSE headquarters said here.

The best performing region was Trivandrum in Kerala with a pass percentage of 97.32%. Chennai region's pass percentage was second best at 93.87%.

Delhi was at the third spot with 89% pass percentage, the officials said.

(With PTI inputs)