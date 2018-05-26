CBSE Class 12 Result 2018: Check Class XII Results 2018 today at 12 noon on cbse.nic.in & cbseresults.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare the CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 results in the last week of May. The results will be declared on the official website. CBSE will now declare Class 10 results 2018 by May 30. However, the official dates for the result declaration have not been announced yet.

According latest media reports, CBSE is going to announce CBSE Class 10 now on May 30. Earlier the results were to be declared on May 28 along with Class 12 results. The board will announce the Matric or Secondary School results days on the same day i.e May 30.

The results will be announced on cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in. The results could also be hosted on third-party result-hosting sites, details of which are unclear at the moment.

CBSE Class 10 exams 2018 were conducted on March 5 and ended on April 4. Class 12 exams 2018 were conducted on March 5. One exam was also re-conducted because of the paper leak this year.

The last date for internal assessment for Class 10 was 15th of April and for Class 12 was 8th February, 2018. Speculations are that CBSE is done with their evaluations and the results shall be out soon.

Here is how you can check CBSE Class 12 Results 2018:

1. Log on to the official websites of the board -- cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in

2. Find and click on the link which says, 'Class 12 Exam Results'

3. Enter roll number and other details

4. Your result will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the result and take a print out

ABOUT CBSE

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) was founded on November 3, 1962. It's headquartered at Preet Vihar, New Delhi. Its primary function includes preparing academic programmes and organizing examinations, especially for Class 10 and Class 12 students