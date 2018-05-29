CBSE Class 10th Results 2018: CBSE to soon declare class X exam results on cbse.nic.in, results.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare Class 10th board exam results 2018 on Tuesday at 4 pm. The results will be available on the websites - cbse.nic.in and results.nic.in. Over 16 lakh students had appeared for the class 10 board exam. CBSE results of 12 lakh class 12 students on May 26.

The CBSE Class 10 examinations were conducted at 4,453 centres across India and 78 centres abroad.

Here is how you can check your CBSE Class 10th results:

Students can visit the official websites of the board - cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in - to check their results.

Via SMS: Students will need to provide a few details like their Roll no, date of birth to obtain results via SMS. One has to send a SMS to 7738299899 in format cbse10<roll no><school no.><centre no>

Students can also view their results on UMANG mobile app.

Results can also be accessed through IVR services. Here are the numbers you can call on to get your results: Subscribers in Delhi- 24300699, Subscribers outside Delhi- 011- 24300699.