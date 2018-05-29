CBSE Class 10th Results 2018: CBSE Class X board exam results declared, check on cbse.nic.in & results.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday declared the results of CBSE Class 10 examinations on official website cbse.nic.in. Over 16,24,682 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 examinations that were conducted across 4,460 centres. CBSE Class 10th pass percentage this year stands at 86.70%. Prakhar Mittal from Gurugram, Rimzhim Agrawal from Bijnor, Nandini Garg from Shamli and Sreelakshmi G from Cochin, all scored 499 marks out of 500 to top CBSE Class 10th Result. Thiruvananthapuram region has registered the highest pass percentage with 99.60%. Chennai region, which Mumbai is a part, is on the second place with 97.37% successful students.

This year’s exams were marred by controversy this year with question paper leaks being reported from Delhi-NCR, Haryana and Jharkhand of Class 10 mathematics paper. The Board, however, decided against conducting a re-examination in the "interest of students".

The CBSE had announced the class 12 results on May 26.

Here is how students can check their CBSE Class 10th results:

Official CBSE website: Students can visit the official websites of the board - cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in - to check their results.

SMS: Students will need to provide a few details like their Roll no, date of birth to obtain results via SMS. SMS format: cbse10<roll no><school no.><centre no>, Send this SMS to 7738299899

Students can use following numbers from various service providers to check their results:

MTNL - 52001

BSNL - 57766

Aircel - 5800002

Idea - 55456068

Tata Teleservices - 54321, 51234 and 5333300

Airtel - 54321202

National Informatics Centre – 9212357123

DigiLocker:

The CBSE will provide class 12 and class 10 digital marksheets in DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in. DigiLocker account credentials will be sent on registered mobile numbers. DigiLocker can also be accessed on Android and iOs mobiles.

UMANG Mobile app: Students can also view their results on UMANG mobile app.

Results through IVRS: Results can also be accessed through IVR services. Here are the numbers you can call on to get your results - Subscribers in Delhi: 24300699, Subscribers outside Delhi: 011- 24300699.

Javadekar congratulate students

Congratulating the successful students, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said, "Congratulations to those who've succeeded. 10th CBSE board exam was conducted after 10 years. This's basically preparation for 12th board. Those students who've got compartment should prepare again & I'm sure they'll do well."